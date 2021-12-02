 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $599,900

Meticulously Maintained Walkout Ranch in Popular Tiburon Ridge! Open Floor Plan with Split Bedrooms. Gorgeous Kitchen with Gas Range, Pantry, Center Island, & Durable Tile Floors. The Primary Bedroom is Spacious with a Whirlpool Tub, Walk in Tile Shower, & Huge Closet with Attached Laundry Room. The Lower Level is Perfect for Entertaining with a Multiple TV Setup Media Room, Surround Sound, Full Bar, 2 Additional Bedrooms, & ¾ Bath. Tons of Upgrades: Covered Composite Deck, Water Softener, Deck Speakers, Security Cameras & System, Outdoor Light Package, Wired for a Hot Tub, 220 Wiring in Garage, & So Much More! Located Across from Neighborhood Park & Close to Vala's! Easy Interstate Access!

