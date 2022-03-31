5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $612,000

Buckland Homes will have this home ready for you just in time for your Thanksgiving celebration! Mark's impeccable craftmanship is felt in every custom detail throughout your home. With over 30 years of experience, his greatest achievement are the referrals he receives from current homeowners because there is no greater compliment. The features that are considered standard with a Buckland Home are often upgrades with other builders. There's still time to customize your fixtures, flooring, colors and more to make this home your very own. OR CHOOSE YOUR LOT and CUSTOM YOUR PLAN At Buckland Homes, we believe that custom lives in the details. From the location of your new home to the finishes, we work with you every step of the way to build a home uniquely yours. We have several lots from which to choose or can build on your location. Whether you’re looking to buy or considering a build, find a home you’ll love for decades to come. PHOTOS ARE FOR REPRESENTATION.