Buckland Homes will have this home ready for you just in time for your Thanksgiving celebration! Mark's impeccable craftmanship is felt in every custom detail throughout your home. With over 30 years of experience, his greatest achievement are the referrals he receives from current homeowners because there is no greater compliment. The features that are considered standard with a Buckland Home are often upgrades with other builders. There's still time to customize your fixtures, flooring, colors and more to make this home your very own. OR CHOOSE YOUR LOT and CUSTOM YOUR PLAN At Buckland Homes, we believe that custom lives in the details. From the location of your new home to the finishes, we work with you every step of the way to build a home uniquely yours. We have several lots from which to choose or can build on your location. Whether you’re looking to buy or considering a build, find a home you’ll love for decades to come. PHOTOS ARE FOR REPRESENTATION.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $612,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Frost has a right to be fatigued by skill players who don’t practice well or at all. So the Husker staff is not trying to motivate them when they praise walk-ons. That's real, Sam McKewon writes.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was found guilty on all three charges.
Mark Whipple and Scott Frost are meshing their two offenses together, try to find what will work, and keep the terminology and signals simple. This marriage has to work fairly fast, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts discussed working toward a “negotiated resolution” on the potential NCAA violations, making $350,000 in alcohol sales at the Big Ten wrestling meet and more on the radio.
Parks built over roadways. A streetcar link to Council Bluffs. Turning elevated I-480 into a surface street. Omaha business leaders have a big plan to bring more people and jobs to the urban core.
Nebraska football has a lot of holes to fill, but new material to fill them with. There's a lot to prove. But the sun will come up, writes Tom Shatel, adding "don't quote me on that."
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation Saturday, two days after being convicted on three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.
A 22-year-old Creighton University senior who died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash is being remembered for working with children battling cancer.
Huskers coach Scott Frost said Thursday that third-year receiver and Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts is not practicing and his future with NU is unclear.
Meet the five athletes who have been named to the Feltz WealthPlan 2022 All-Nebraska boys basketball team.