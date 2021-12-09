 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,000

Home in highly popular Skyline Estates/ Ranches. Detached 2 car garage with apartment on 2nd level - perfect for guests or students or nanny. Horse trail behind property & horses allowed. Home has bonus room on 3rd floor. Kitchen has wood floor & granite countertops. Main floor family room has built-in bookcases, fireplace, cross beamed ceiling, 9 FT+ ceiling & wet bar. Main floor office is wood paneled with bookcases and hidden closet. Bedrooms are large & 2nd floor has three bathrooms to service the five bedrooms located there. Basement has fun rec room with fireplace, wet bar and sitting booth, bathroom, game nook. New roof 2021. Sold as is. Make it your own!!

