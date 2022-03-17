 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,900

Contract Pending-on market for backup offers. Exquisite Walkout Ranch in Windgate Ranch II! New rock water feature w/3 waterfalls & addt'l stone water bubbler, wood bridge & plantings. Open flr plan features gorgeous hickory wd flrs, 11’ ceilings, 2 stone fireplaces & XL windows. Gourmet kitchen has birch cabinets, quartz, decorative splash, huge island, hidden pantry & SS appli (gas cooktop/hood & newer dishwasher, stove & fridge). Spacious dinette opens to XL covrd deck w/sun shades. Drop zone, ½ bath & main flr laundry (utility sink) just off garage. Primary bdrm has recessed ceiling w/fan, his/her WI closets, dbl sinks, WI tile shwr, whirlpool tub & porcelain tile flr. Split bdrm plan w/beds 2&3 w/easy access to full bath. Bsmt has wet bar, family rm w/fireplace & rec/game areas. Bdrms 4&5 have WI closets, ceiling fans & access to full bath. Bsmt opens to XL patio & fenced bkyd. Beautifully landscaped, custom landscape lighting & sprinklers. Elkhorn Schools. Incredible opportunity!

