5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

This 3 car garage, 1.5 Story Home sits on an amazing lot on Players Club tee box 8. Relax on one of the 2 new composite decks and watch golfers tee shots. The primary bedroom and on suite has great views from the back of the house. A 2nd bedroom on main level with full bath, 3 bedrooms upstairs with a loft where you can see for miles. Open floor plan, well thought out kitchen, pantry, and laundry. 2000+ sqft. unfinished basement is ready for your dream design. Custom window treatments. Circulating Hot water pump. 2 new composite decks. Gas option for range. 6 mil poly used under basement pour always dry. Reverse Osmosis water system. Water softener. Range ventilation system to outside.