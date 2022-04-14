Beautifully Updated 5 Bed, 5 Bath, West Facing 2 Story on Fantastic Walkout Lot! Huge exterior deck overlooks neighborhood park & play space plus ~ NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS!! Tons of windows for natural light & spectacular views, grand entry, generous room sizes throughout, open kitchen/living/hearth room, pot filler, double ovens, granite & quartz countertops, custom herringbone backsplash, huge island, new high-end carpet, pristine quarter sawn oak solid hardwood floors span through most of the main, 3 stunning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, wood ceiling beams accents, walk-in closet for all bdrms, amazing primary suite w/large sitting area, spa-like bath, double sinks, jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet w/attic storage. 2 new high-efficient AC units, interior & exterior paint, extra storage EVERYWHERE, heated 3 ½ car garage w/access to basement, expansive lower-level w/true 5th bdrm or versatile workout rm, 220 outlet on patio, YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED! Showings start 4/8
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan has taken her name out of the running for the superintendent position in Fairfax, Virginia.
Charles Thompson delivered the Huskers one of their biggest heartbreaks. Now his son Casey is NU's quarterback, and old glories and regrets won’t matter in September. Nebraska is Team Thompson now.
Creighton University reversed its approval of a student group's on-campus event following changes that including a different title and additional speakers.
Scott Frost had a future to consider. That’s why Casey Thompson only threw four passes, and Nebraska called plays that Frost deemed “dreadfully simple,” and there was no tackling in the first half.
Upwards of 30 offered recruits/commits, including national No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola and top transfer portal prospect Ochaun Mathis, were on the sidelines during the Huskers' spring game.
Nebraska's spring game format will officially pit the Husker offense against its defense, a NU spokesman confirmed on Friday.
Nebraska is football god of its own spring game and could have devised any setup it liked. But we’re officially in the trust-but-verify era of Husker football writes Sam McKewon.
The 22-year-old man charged with causing the fiery crash near 192nd and F Streets that killed two Gretna women has posted bail.
Award-winning actress, writer, producer and television host Chelsea Handler will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The four-and-a-half months between now and kickoff in Dublin will be as busy as ever for Husker football, which has a transfer portal plumb, players to shed from its scholarship rolls, and a recruiting class to kickstart.