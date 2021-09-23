5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $675,000

Sprawling Linden Park 5 plus one Bedroom 2 story. Wood floors in Family room, Office, Kitchen, Dinette & Laundry on Main floor. Beautiful Office with built in desk, cabinets, wood paneling & French doors. Fireplace on each level. Formal dining has laminate floors . Hexagonal Gazebo breakfast area with wood floor. Maintenance free deck overlooking the swimming pool. Pool house has a bathroom & kitchen/bar area .Skylights in 2 of the upstairs bathrooms Roof & Siding replaced 2012. Spacious fenced family home in Millard school, great location, close to shopping & restaurants.