5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $675,000

Contract Pending Remain on market for backup offers only. Welcome home to this spacious Cizek built family home featuring 5 bedrooms, a circular drive, sideload garage & Millard Schools! The open entry greets you with a stately office, inviting dining room & updated kitchen. The large open kitchen features a bar, SS appliances and even double dishwashers! The dreamy primary bath was recently updated and features his/her closets. The walkout LL showcases a 5th bedroom, wetbar and tons of storage. The large backyard is flat, has no backyard neighbor and sits on the trail. Home has new landscaping and is vacant and available for immediate occupancy! Priced to sell "as is."