Model Home Not For Sale. Luxury Villa by Thomas David Fine homes. Privada is a new development in the Elkhorn school district that provides a great mixed property environment. Privada Villas are designed for someone that wants beautiful custom home for their taste. HOA will provide mowing, snow removal and trash removal as part of you monthly fee. This model offers 11' ceilings, large kitchen with large pantry, a wonderful Owners suite including a large zero entry shower. Contact us today to discuss your Villa on walkout or flat lots available. This is a model home not for sale.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $689,000
