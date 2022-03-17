5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $690,000

Welcome Home! New Modern Farmhouse Ranch built by Kelly Construction in desirable Garden Oaks. This home contains 5 bedrooms + flex room, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. You will fall in love with the open kitchen w/ custom soft close cabinetry, huge island and pantry. But wait, that's not all, all the kitchen appliances are included! Enjoy the Primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, soaker tub, double sinks & heated floor. Lots of windows throughout for ample natural light. Split floor pan w/ 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the other side of the main floor. The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room and lots of windows for natural light. Large deck off of dining and extends to the bedroom with double doors. High end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! AMA. Photos of completed homes show similar finishes. Est completion May!