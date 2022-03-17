Welcome Home! New Modern Farmhouse Ranch built by Kelly Construction in desirable Garden Oaks. This home contains 5 bedrooms + flex room, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. You will fall in love with the open kitchen w/ custom soft close cabinetry, huge island and pantry. But wait, that's not all, all the kitchen appliances are included! Enjoy the Primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, soaker tub, double sinks & heated floor. Lots of windows throughout for ample natural light. Split floor pan w/ 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the other side of the main floor. The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room and lots of windows for natural light. Large deck off of dining and extends to the bedroom with double doors. High end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! AMA. Photos of completed homes show similar finishes. Est completion May!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tanner Farrell, 18, "was a great leader and set a good example on both sports teams he was involved with at Ralston High School," a district spokesman said.
So much to do. So little time. Such big stakes for Scott Frost, who is entrusting Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson to overhaul Nebraska's pass game that previously sputtered when it mattered most.
The Nebraska women's basketball team - plus the Creighton men's and women's basketball teams - are likely headed to the NCAA Tournament. Here's the latest bracket projections for all three.
Some of the Husker coach's former assistants didn’t have enough edge for their Big Ten assignments. Frost arguably spent four seasons trying to fill gaps in his offensive staff with his own efforts.
A teenager died after a shooting Saturday night in southwest Omaha.
Six teams captured state titles at the Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments on Friday.
A proposal heading before Omaha City Council Tuesday would strip decision-making powers from the city health director in the event of an epidemic.
Tool is the thinking man’s heavy metal. It’s heavy stuff, and I don’t just mean the tuned down guitars and resounding drums. Tool’s lyrics are weighty stuff that takes multiple listens and benefit from repeated analysis.
The 18-year-old Omahan who fatally shot his 18-year-old friend Saturday night has been charged with manslaughter, the Douglas County attorney said Tuesday.
Creighton men's basketball downed No. 1 seed Providence in the Big East tournament semifinal. The Jays now advance to the final for the second straight year.