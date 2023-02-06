CW Homes newest floorplan, The Colton!! A Stunning 2-story with over 3700sqft will surely check off all the boxes! Don't miss your chance to add your own personal touches throughout. With over 1400sqft on the main floor; plenty of room for get togethers, dinners, and even a home office and a flex room for the kiddos to play, or additional office space! The finished basement provides a bedroom and 3/4 bath, wet bar and perfect entertainment spot. The 2nd floor has your Primary suite, with a walk through laundry room and 3 additional bedrooms with one having it's own bath!! Estimated completion date March 2023. Within blocks of elementary, middle, and high school, and easy interstate access.