Don’t miss this amazing custom built 2-story, 5 bd/5 bath walkout on the 17th fairway of the Player’s Club in desirable Deer Creek. Enjoy beautiful views in the spacious family room featuring 18 ft ceilings, double sided fire place, & open walkway on 2nd floor. Kitchen features granite counters/island, stainless appliances w/ butler’s pantry connecting to dining room. Relax in the expansive owner’s suite w/sitting area & trayed ceiling. Beautiful owner’s bath w/ his & hers sinks, solid-surface shower/bench, jetted tub, massive walk-in closet w/connecting bonus room. All bdrms have walk-in closet/full bath. Huge lower level is an entertainer’s dream w/ walk-up bar, dishwasher, microwave & 2 beverage refrigerators. Oversized 3 car garage, extended lot w/deck & new spacious patio. New carpet, paint and driveway, roof & gutters (2019). Welcome home! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities allege that a former Waterloo firefighter drugged a woman's drink with a substance that led her to be incapacitated and then sexually assaulted her.
- Updated
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts discussed Scott Frost, the Huskers' sellout streak, Big Ten referees and more on the radio Tuesday.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
So how do you rank one-score losses? Dirk Chatelain could do it several ways. But if our measurement is pain, then let’s focus on two factors: what a victory would’ve meant and unbelievability.
- Updated
Summer Miller and Steve Widhalm's Elkhorn home was the last functioning one-room schoolhouse in Douglas County before it closed in May of 2000 and was sold at auction. The couple bought it in 2005.
- Updated
JD Spielman, who broke records at Nebraska before transferring to TCU, is retiring from football. The news came Tuesday as Spielman has dealt with multiple injuries wile playing for the Horned Frogs.
- Updated
From getting healthy to frontloading Nebraska's best offensive plays for the first quarters, Sam McKewon takes a look at what the Huskers can change in their two weeks off before Purdue.
- Updated
A fired worker shot three people at a grain elevator in Superior on Thursday, killing two before being fatally shot himself, authorities say.
- Updated
Allens Home, an almost century-old interior design and high-end furniture store, will close its current 44,000-square-foot store at 7808 L St. and move to another location in Omaha.
- Updated
After coming up short in the first set, No. 9 Nebraska volleyball carried the momentum into the second and eventually upset No. 7 Purdue in four sets.
- Updated
The victims in the grain elevator shooting in Superior, Nebraska, were identified as Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska.