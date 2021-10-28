5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,000

Don’t miss this amazing custom built 2-story, 5 bd/5 bath walkout on the 17th fairway of the Player’s Club in desirable Deer Creek. Enjoy beautiful views in the spacious family room featuring 18 ft ceilings, double sided fire place, & open walkway on 2nd floor. Kitchen features granite counters/island, stainless appliances w/ butler’s pantry connecting to dining room. Relax in the expansive owner’s suite w/sitting area & trayed ceiling. Beautiful owner’s bath w/ his & hers sinks, solid-surface shower/bench, jetted tub, massive walk-in closet w/connecting bonus room. All bdrms have walk-in closet/full bath. Huge lower level is an entertainer’s dream w/ walk-up bar, dishwasher, microwave & 2 beverage refrigerators. Oversized 3 car garage, extended lot w/deck & new spacious patio. New carpet, paint and driveway, roof & gutters (2019). Welcome home! AMA