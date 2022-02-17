5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,900

This never before seen ranch home in popular Tiburon Ridge is a one of a kind floor plan built for a family and one of your last opportunities to be in Tiburon Ridge. This ranch has a spacious main floor w/ 10 foot ceilings and 3 bedrooms and an office, wide open kitchen and family room with loads of natural light, and enormous pantry with grocery door to the garage. Kitchen completed with custom cabinets, soft close drawers and doors, quartz counters. Primary suite has large walk in closet, beautiful tiled shower and his and her sinks. Two other bedrooms that share a bathroom and private office off the entry way. Main floor also has a powder bathroom tucked away off the kitchen. Hide all your backpacks and coats in the large mudroom connecting to the oversized 4 car garage. Finished basement is an entertainers dream with huge wet bar, rec room and family room, 2 more bedrooms and an extremely large storage room. What doesn't this house have! Close to ever growing HWY 370 corridor.