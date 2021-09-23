Al Belt Custom Homes 2-story in popular Andresen Meadows Estates...highest lot in the neighborhood! 5 BR/5 BA home with 4-car tandem garage. Huge eat-in kitchen with oversized custom painted cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large island, 4" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring. Great room with stone fireplace, main floor office, 10' ceilings on main level. Beautiful master bath with walk-in shower, stand-alone tub and double sinks, walk-in closet in master. Finished lower level features massive rec room, loaded wet bar, 3/4 bath, 5th bedroom. Pella windows, super insulation package. Under construction. Interior photos are of similar home.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $708,900
