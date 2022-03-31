5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $728,500

Open House - Sunday, April 3 1-3pm. Rare find! Beautifully maintained 2 story in highly sought after Westside School District! Just a few steps away from park as well as Swanson Elementary School. One of the newly build 2-story in Indian Hills Village is offering so much natural light! Expansive front entry, spacious formal living room, open layout between the kitchen and a family room. Screened deck is conveniently located right from the kitchen, just in time for summer! Spacious kitchen offers center island with granite counters and newly updated appliances. Primary bedroom offers beautiful cathedral ceiling, whirlpool, double sinks, and walk-in closet! Lower level offers spacious family room, daylight windows, wet bar, large storage room, and a 3/4 bath. Newly installed roof, 3 car garage with so much storage and more! This one will not last long!