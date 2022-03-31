Open House - Sunday, April 3 1-3pm. Rare find! Beautifully maintained 2 story in highly sought after Westside School District! Just a few steps away from park as well as Swanson Elementary School. One of the newly build 2-story in Indian Hills Village is offering so much natural light! Expansive front entry, spacious formal living room, open layout between the kitchen and a family room. Screened deck is conveniently located right from the kitchen, just in time for summer! Spacious kitchen offers center island with granite counters and newly updated appliances. Primary bedroom offers beautiful cathedral ceiling, whirlpool, double sinks, and walk-in closet! Lower level offers spacious family room, daylight windows, wet bar, large storage room, and a 3/4 bath. Newly installed roof, 3 car garage with so much storage and more! This one will not last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $728,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Frost has a right to be fatigued by skill players who don’t practice well or at all. So the Husker staff is not trying to motivate them when they praise walk-ons. That's real, Sam McKewon writes.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was found guilty on all three charges.
Mark Whipple and Scott Frost are meshing their two offenses together, try to find what will work, and keep the terminology and signals simple. This marriage has to work fairly fast, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts discussed working toward a “negotiated resolution” on the potential NCAA violations, making $350,000 in alcohol sales at the Big Ten wrestling meet and more on the radio.
Parks built over roadways. A streetcar link to Council Bluffs. Turning elevated I-480 into a surface street. Omaha business leaders have a big plan to bring more people and jobs to the urban core.
Nebraska football has a lot of holes to fill, but new material to fill them with. There's a lot to prove. But the sun will come up, writes Tom Shatel, adding "don't quote me on that."
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation Saturday, two days after being convicted on three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.
A 22-year-old Creighton University senior who died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash is being remembered for working with children battling cancer.
Huskers coach Scott Frost said Thursday that third-year receiver and Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts is not practicing and his future with NU is unclear.
Meet the five athletes who have been named to the Feltz WealthPlan 2022 All-Nebraska boys basketball team.