This gorgeous ranch features everything you are looking for - Open Concept floor plan, Large Kitchen Island, Huge Walk In Pantry, Vaulted ceilings, Covered Patio, Media Room, Wet Bar, Primary Suite with walk in shower, walk in closet, soaker tub, dual sinks and lots of natural light. 4 Car garage, all high end materials and still time to choose finishes and make it yours! Photos are of previous build and finishes are subject to change. Call today for more information.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Omaha police officer fatally shot a gunman wielding an AR-15 "with plenty of ammunition" at a west Omaha Target store midday Tuesday.
The gunman who was killed after firing shots with an AR-15 at a west Omaha Target Tuesday purchased the rifle four days prior at a sporting go…
A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday.
An 18-year-old Target employee was pricing clothing when she heard what she first thought was a bike tire popping. “But I saw everyone panicki…
Coach Matt Rhule has hired an aide from Texas to oversee Nebraska football's sports science department. Cholewinski's new role includes "educa…