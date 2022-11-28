Al Belt Custom Homes 2-story in popular Andresen Meadows Estates neighborhood! West facing walk-out 5 BR/5 BA home with 4-car tandem garage. For detailed floor plan, go to Associate Documents. Huge eat-in kitchen with oversized custom painted cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large island, 4" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring. Great room with stone fireplace, main floor office, 10' ceilings on main level. Beautiful primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet, stand-alone tub, walk-in shower and double vanities. Finished lower level features massive rec room, loaded wet bar, 3/4 bath, 5th bedroom. Pella windows, super insulation package. Under construction. Interior photos are of similar home.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $798,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tom Osborne said his call with new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was “cordial” and relatively brief. “I talked to (Rhule) a little bit about (Mickey Joseph) and the job Mickey’s done in the interim.”
Almost on cue, the Nebraska football coaching search hit another chaotic day – this time just before Thanksgiving, as smoke swirls around the potential of Matt Rhule taking the Husker job.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made his first staff hires, including two Panthers assistants who are leaving their posts immediately, as confirmed by the World-Herald's Evan Bland.
Nebraska football has its new head coach. Matt Rhule, the 47-year-old who turned around two college football programs before a 2½-year stint in the NFL, was announced Saturday morning as NU’s new coach.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Cari Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony, according to court documents.
Despite Friday’s upset of Iowa, your new program is broken. To grasp the situation, you must understand BOTH the enduring devotion and despair here, writes Dirk Chatelain to Nebraska's next coach.
Mickey Joseph got the team’s attention. They played for their coach. That may be how it’s supposed to work. And maybe Joseph got credit because he acted more like a head coach than Frost ever did.
Matt Rhule was officially named Nebraska football's head coach on Saturday. Here's a look at how Husker players and administrators reacted to the announcement.
Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano said Nebraska's Mickey Joseph didn't want him to leave the stadium without a Husker offer.
The identity of the Huskers' new coach hasn’t leaked yet. Not even the players know, according to Colton Feist. And Nebraska had no immediate plans to make an announcement Tuesday.