 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $806,480

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $806,480

East facing, 1/4 + acre, walkout lot in one of Elkhorn's newest neighborhoods, BlueStem Meadows. Builder attached to Advantage Development, custom home builder in Omaha for 25+ years. Please contact agent for further information. *Pictures of model and spec homes. Price subject to developer verification. All styles of homes being built: Ranch, 1.5 story, 2 story, Craftsman, Contemporary, Modern Farmhouse, Transitional, etc. Ask about extensive lot options in Bennington, Elkhorn, Millard, Gretna, Papillion and more! Call for private tour of model and spec homes. Contract pending.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert