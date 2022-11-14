5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $806,480

East facing, 1/4 + acre, walkout lot in one of Elkhorn's newest neighborhoods, BlueStem Meadows. Builder attached to Advantage Development, custom home builder in Omaha for 25+ years. Please contact agent for further information. *Pictures of model and spec homes. Price subject to developer verification. All styles of homes being built: Ranch, 1.5 story, 2 story, Craftsman, Contemporary, Modern Farmhouse, Transitional, etc. Ask about extensive lot options in Bennington, Elkhorn, Millard, Gretna, Papillion and more! Call for private tour of model and spec homes. Contract pending.