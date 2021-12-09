5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $825,000
Take a look at the this week's key Huskers stories from the offensive coordinator search process to the Mickey Joseph hire and player departures.
There’s a comfort level to Nebraska's coaching moves, but Frost doesn’t have relationships with Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, so it’s a bit of a wing and prayer, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska football is ‘close’ to landing two more coaches, including an offensive coordinator, two sources relayed to The World-Herald Tuesday evening. Those two are Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola.
- 12 min to read
The Omaha Lancers for decades have been a model franchise among America’s top-tier junior hockey teams. Which only makes the team’s recent off-ice meltdown all the more baffling.
Nebraska continues to aggressively recruit the transfer portal, and Friday the Huskers extended scholarship offers to several more prospects. Here's a closer look at each one.
Johnny Rodgers was hospitalized Thanksgiving morning at the Nebraska Medical Center and was admitted to the intensive care unit a few days later.
Mark Whipple, Nebraska's new offensive coordinator, is a coaching veteran who can provide valuable experience in a crucial season for Scott Frost, writes Sam McKewon.
Nebraska announced Friday that Mickey Joseph, a former Husker quarterback, is set to join Scott Frost's coaching staff as wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach.
Nebraska will square off against Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Round of 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
Could the Air Raid fit in a windy, occasionally cold climate of Nebraska? Sam McKewon explores that question and the value of a seasoned veteran at offensive coordinator.