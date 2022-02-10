PEDNING 01/19: In the Summer, we knew this house was going to be listed, so we took some sun-shiny photos... because … it’s BREATHTAKING. This elegant, west-facing home has 5 beds above grade, tons of space & walks out to an amazing pool. The bedrooms are huge, the primary is regal & the main floor must be seen to be believed. Massive eat-in kitchen has granite tops, & SS appliances. Right off that is a screened in porch w/ pool views. Speaking of views, check out the epic wall of windows in the great room; WOW. BSMT is the perfect entertainment space w/ gym, wet bar & luxurious walk-in wine cellar. The storage is IMMENSE– wrapping around the entire permitter of the lower level, it leads out to the pool for convenient access. The pool is the most beautiful we’ve seen – seating for sunbathing & a diving board for the more ambitious! The Best part: NO back neighbors. What you DO have in the backyard is beautiful Zorinsky park w/ trails, playgrounds & of course, the lake
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $825,000
