5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $830,000

Welcome home to the updated, meticulously maintained 5 bed, 3 car heated garage beauty. Nestled on private, treed lot in secluded Oakdale Woods Subdivision in the heart of District 66. Greeted with stately circular drive, landscaped island & pond. Kitchen & informal dining boasting granite & quartz counters & backsplash. Stripped white oak cabinetry. Formal dining, wet bar, living room with high ceilings & exquisite fireplace makes for perfect gathering space, leading to cozy adjoining living room. Large, updated primary bed with ample walk-in closet space, large primary bath, heated floors & tub. Great natural light throughout. Walk-out lower level offers spacious area for casual entertaining, office & 5th bedroom & 3/4 bath. Newer Presidential roof, leaf guard gutters, exterior paint, windows & more. Make this your new oasis. AMA.