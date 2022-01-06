5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $850,000

Introducing the newest build by Jeff Wearden Homes, LLC. This gorgeous new construction home in Silverleaf will sit on a large corner lot, backing to a generous greenspace. Surrounded by mature trees and beautiful landscape, there are impeccable views all around. Garage space galore with 2 oversized split garages, one with access to the lower level. Featuring a primary suite wing with in-law suite on the opposite side of the home. Managing your day to day life is definitely easier with this large home management center. Custom kitchen with adjacent sub kitchen providing plenty of extra storage and even has access to the garage. This home is going to be a breath-taking showstopper - yet full of function and designed for the convenience of every day living! Photos will be added as the construction gets underway and throughout the process!