5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $850,000

Gorgeous 1.5 Story Villa in an exclusive, gated community. This free-standing home in Spring Green was custom built with the finest appointments and quality! Grand hearth room kitchen, granite counters, porcelain tile, crown molding, built-ins and a spacious, open floor plan. Luxurious master bedroom on main fl. & 2 bedrooms w/private baths upstairs. Finished lower level w/ guest suite and office. Main floor laundry. Large private courtyard patio. Prime location in the heart of Omaha!

