Gorgeous custom ranch in The Hamptons. Open concept with 2 bedrooms on the main level including a primary suite with large walk-in closet, double sinks, tiled shower and separate tub. Lower level is finished with 3 additional bedrooms, family room with a fireplace and the possibility of a full kitchen. There is a covered deck. Some changes have been made to original plans. AMA & Agent has Equity.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $897,000
