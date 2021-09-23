5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $975,000

Your luxury home awaits, situated on the 13th hole of the Player’s Club golf course at Deer Creek, this remarkable 1.5 story home offers 5 LG BD, 6 BA, soring ceilings, flr to ceiling windows adding natural light, huge eat in kitchen, breakfast nook, double islands w/granite, double oven, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, and ample storage throughout. Master bedroom of your dreams awaits you with a reading nook, private balcony, oversized walk-in closet, and spa like bathroom. The basement offers a large living room, wet bar, media room, workout/game room. The oversized 3 car garage with hot/cold hook ups, and a floor drain is a car lover’s dream. Enjoy the endless sunsets on the beautiful brick paver patio equipped w/ an outdoor fireplace or relax on the covered deck. Recent updates include refinished maple floors, fully fenced yard, fresh interior and exterior paint. . The back yard has been pre-plumbed for a future pool. The Players club social membership is transferable.