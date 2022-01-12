5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $995,000

Wonderful Midtown Dundee Masterpiece! If you’re looking for the perfect mix of modern technology, old world craftsmanship, new construction, pool/resort living and ultra-convenience to downtown, midtown and the rest of Omaha, this is the ultimate in Midtown living! State of the art gourmet kitchen with high-end Thermador and Sub Zero appliances. Priceless original fixtures and handcrafted stone fireplace. 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 (new) baths. Spectacular Primary Bedroom Suite with over-the-top Luxury Bath -WOW. Amazing 2nd floor landing area w/ back staircase. Upper and lower laundry's, Tremendous finished lower level w/ wetbar, walk-in wine cellar and plenty of space to relax. Spacious room sizes throughout. Meticulously finished. Oversized, new three car garage w/ incredible driveway and veranda overlooking the swimming pool. Plus-sized grounds including 2 1/2 lots. No expense has been spared in this tremendous Omaha Landmark that’s a must-see in Dundee. Super-rare find! AMA