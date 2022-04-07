 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $460,000

Magnificent Two-Story in Lakewood Villages! Move-in ready home backs to Bellevue Elementary School. Covered front porch. Two-story entry. Living room w/gas fireplace & wall of windows. Huge kitchen w/granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, office nook, walk-in pantry & dining area overlooking large backyard. Laundry/mud room w/cabinets, closet & 3 cubbies w/bench. Large primary suite w/recessed ceiling/fan, double vanity, solid surface counters, whirlpool, shower, tile floors & large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2,3,4 are of good size. Full bath on 2nd floor w/dual vanity. Basement w/living area, built-in cabinets + granite, ¾ bath & 5th bedroom w/ceiling fan & closet. Large backyard features patio & fence. Large 3 car garage w/built-in loft & shelving. Home professionally cleaned. New exterior paint (2021). Some new interior paint (2022). Minutes to Offutt AFB, Hwy 75, Hwy 370/Shadow Lake.

