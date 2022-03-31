5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $514,747

Welcome home to the “Edison” by The Home Company set on a walkout lot with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 3 cargarage. 2,750 square feet of open efficient space with a main floor bedroom perfect for an office or guest bedroom. Picture windows anda beautiful tile and shiplap fireplace with painted shelves in great room. Large drop zone off garage. Open kitchen with hidden pantry andstainless appliances. Large owner’s suite with sitting room and owner’s bath with a tiled walk-in shower. Dual vanities in both 2nd floorbaths. Passive radon and sprinkler included. **Photos of similar model home located in Anchor Pointe** Models @ 4611Lawnwood Drivein Belle Lago (Malibu Ranch) hours Sat/Sun 1-5 pm or by appointment. Visit any of our other Model homes:11805 S 110th Ave. inSumtur Crossing (Ellison 2 sty), 8205 S 196th St. in Remington Ridge West (Santa Clara 2Sty) and 7304 N168th Ave in Anchor Pointe(Edison 2 Sty). Hours Sat/Sun 1-5 pm or by appointment.