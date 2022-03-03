5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $549,986

Castlebridge Homes popular 2-story plan the "Laura Marie 2507" located in popular Granite Lake. This home features a warm feeling from the minute you step through the front door. You are greeted with a grand large staircase, a dining room featuring transom windows and wainscoting. There is a stone fireplace surrounded by floor to ceiling bookcases and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. You will love to entertain your family and friends in this one of a kind kitchen with an over-sized 10 ft. island, white cabinetry, granite countertops and gas cooktop. This home features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, expansive 2nd floor laundry, private master retreat and a spacious bathroom. There is a finished full-bath in the basement as well as a large covered patio. It sits on a large over-sized lot. Just a short walk to Dam site 7 recreation area. Very close proximity to Elementary and Middle school. Pictures are of similar home.