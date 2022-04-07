5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $575,000

Not your typical modern farmhouse! You will fall in love with this beautifully Crafted Ranch home by Timeless Homes. Quality meets comfort with an outstanding layout that appeals to any demographic. Amazing convenient open floor plan, thoughtfully designed for today's modern living. Dreamy kitchen with center island, eat-in area, gas range, custom hood, walk-in pantry. Spacious great room w/ amazing windows, 12 ft ceilings & fireplace. 3 bedrooms on the main floor. Master suite w/ double vanities, walk-in shower, spacious closet w/ access to laundry room. Drop zone. Three car garage. True custom finishes w/ real hard wood floors throughout, gorgeous tile, abundant windows...full of character this is one to see! Finished basement with two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, wet bar & family room. Still time to pick your finishes!