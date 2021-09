5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $579,900

Showcase Homes split bedroom ranch plan on an awesome south facing, walkout lot in Ashbury Creek. You will love the finish quality & high end upgrades throughout. Modern kitchen w/ wood hood, gas cooktop, custom shelving, huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar, large island w/ farmsink & quartz countertops, & hardwood floors. Beautiful great room w/ vaulted ceiling, linear fireplace w/ built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. Private primary suite w/ large walk-in shower, double vanities w/ hanging light fixtures, & it connects to the laundry room. Impressive lower level w/ corner fireplace in rec area & wetbar w/ front island, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, & nicely sized storage room. Awesome covered deck & patio. All selections have been made for you! Estimated completion date of 10/11/2021. PHOTOS ARE OF ANOTHER COMPLETED SHOWCASE HOME WITH THE SAME FLOOR PLAN