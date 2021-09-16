5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $589,466

Welcome home to Granite Lake, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Sarpy county. You won't want to miss the opportunity to build your dream home here. With easy access to anywhere in the Omaha metro area, not to mention surrounding cities, it's the perfect location to put down roots. This custom neighborhood includes a future Dam site w/13 acres of water, surrounded by an additional 32 acres of public parkland! Activities to include fishing, picnicking, a hiking/ biking trail, & motorless water craft. Marvin Integrity, Zipwall, Trane, Kohler, RESCheck energy efficient certified. Call today for a list of our extensive lot inventory in Papillion, Gretna, Bennington, Elkhorn, and more! *Lot prices subject to change based on total build costs and/or developer price revisions. Please contact agent for further information.