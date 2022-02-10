Model Home Not For Sale. Open every Saturday & Sunday 1-4pm. Welcome home to Granite Lake, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Sarpy county! You won't want to miss the opportunity to live in your dream home here. This large, split bedroom ranch plan from Advantage Development is sure to impress. Walk in to 10' ceilings, open entertaining space and high end finishes. In the kitchen, custom cabinets are taken all the way to the ceiling for extra storage plus notice the gas cooktop with wood hood. A barn door opens to the pantry with built in appliance counter - perfect spot for the coffee maker! The oversized primary suite and attached spa like bathroom lead to the large closet with extended high storage space! The finished basement gives even more space to entertain, including a perfect wet bar complete with built in microwave and beverage fridge. With easy access to anywhere in the Omaha metro area and the newest dame site, it's the perfect location to put down roots.
5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $593,570
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An outbound flight from Omaha was delayed more than an hour when several passengers, apparently employees of an Omaha company, were removed for unruly behavior.
- Updated
Two women died and a man and a woman were rushed to an Omaha hospital Sunday afternoon because of a possible drug overdose, police said.
- Updated
Fred Hoiberg is tremendous at scheme. Big Ten coaches all marvel at it. But scheme doesn’t win in college basketball or football. It certainly seems he’s a better fit in the NBA, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
Big Ten teams embraced the transfer portal this offseason. The one exception being Iowa. Sam McKewon examines the leagues' transfer and recruiting rankings and why the Hawkeyes deviated from the norm.
- Updated
The largely unregulated portal process needs guardrails — rules to keep the portal from careening off the road and hurting more schools, and players, than it helps.
- Updated
Vince Guinta — one of Nebraska’s top recruiting experts during the Bill Callahan era — has returned to work for Scott Frost as a senior director of player personnel and recruiting.
- Updated
Fred Hoiberg faced questions about his strategy, Nebraska’s future and his job status on his radio show Monday night.
- Updated
A man fleeing from York County sheriff's deputies stole a cruiser and crashed into another vehicle, killing himself, the other driver and a police dog in the cruiser.
- Updated
Former Nebraska receiver Samori Touré helped his NFL draft stock Thursday night after catching two touchdowns in the East-West Shrine Bowl game.
- Updated
Buildertrend's CEO apologized Wednesday after its workers disrupted a Delta flight and said an investigation into the incident continues.