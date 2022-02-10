5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $593,570

Model Home Not For Sale. Open every Saturday & Sunday 1-4pm. Welcome home to Granite Lake, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Sarpy county! You won't want to miss the opportunity to live in your dream home here. This large, split bedroom ranch plan from Advantage Development is sure to impress. Walk in to 10' ceilings, open entertaining space and high end finishes. In the kitchen, custom cabinets are taken all the way to the ceiling for extra storage plus notice the gas cooktop with wood hood. A barn door opens to the pantry with built in appliance counter - perfect spot for the coffee maker! The oversized primary suite and attached spa like bathroom lead to the large closet with extended high storage space! The finished basement gives even more space to entertain, including a perfect wet bar complete with built in microwave and beverage fridge. With easy access to anywhere in the Omaha metro area and the newest dame site, it's the perfect location to put down roots.