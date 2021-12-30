 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $595,000

5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $595,000

5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $595,000

Showcase Homes split bedroom ranch plan on a walkout lot with no back neighbors in Granite Lake 2! This is our last walkout lot available in the neighborhood. You will love the building quality & high end finishes throughout. Modern kitchen w/ wood hood, 36" gas cooktop, custom shelving, huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar, large island w/ farmhouse sink & quartz countertops, & hardwood floors. Beautiful great room w/ vaulted ceiling, linear fireplace w/ built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. Private primary suite w/ large walk-in shower, double vanities w/ hanging light fixtures, & conveniently connects to laundry room. Finished lower level w/ rec room w/ corner fireplace, wet bar that features full fridge space & front table, 2 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, 3/4 bathroom, & nicely sized storage room. Awesome covered composite deck. All selections have been made for you! Pictures are of the same floor plan but another completed home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert