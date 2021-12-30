5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $595,000

Showcase Homes split bedroom ranch plan on a walkout lot with no back neighbors in Granite Lake 2! This is our last walkout lot available in the neighborhood. You will love the building quality & high end finishes throughout. Modern kitchen w/ wood hood, 36" gas cooktop, custom shelving, huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar, large island w/ farmhouse sink & quartz countertops, & hardwood floors. Beautiful great room w/ vaulted ceiling, linear fireplace w/ built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. Private primary suite w/ large walk-in shower, double vanities w/ hanging light fixtures, & conveniently connects to laundry room. Finished lower level w/ rec room w/ corner fireplace, wet bar that features full fridge space & front table, 2 bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, 3/4 bathroom, & nicely sized storage room. Awesome covered composite deck. All selections have been made for you! Pictures are of the same floor plan but another completed home.