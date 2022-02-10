5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $599,965

Castlebridge Homes popular 2-story plan the "Laura Marie 2507" located in popular Granite Lake. This home features a warm feeling from the minute you step through the front door. You are greeted with a grand large staircase. A dining room featuring transom windows and wainscoting. There is a stone fireplace surrounded by floor to ceiling bookcases and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. You will love to entertain your family and friends in this one of a kind kitchen with an over-sized 10 ft island, white cabinetry, granite countertops and gas cooktop. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, expansive 2nd floor laundry, private master retreat and a spa like bathroom. Your family will also enjoy the beautifully finished lower level. This home features all the bells and whistles. Just a short walk to dam site 7 recreation area. Very close proximity to elementary and middle school. Pictures are of similar home.