5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $652,000

Upon completion, home to be used as a model for 3 months. Al Belt Custom Homes newest 2-story plan in popular Shadow Lake 2! 5 BR/5 BA home with extended 3-car garage. Massive eat-in kitchen with oversized custom painted cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large island, 4" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring. Great room with stone fireplace, built-ins on both sides, main floor office with French doors and wood flooring. Beautiful master bath with walk-in shower, stand-alone tub, double sinks, linen closet, nice size walk-in closet in master bedroom. Finished lower level features family room with walk-up wet bar, 3/4 bath, 5th bedroom. Covered patioPella windows, super insulation package. Under construction. Interior photos are of similar home.