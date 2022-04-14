5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $775,000

NEW Custom 2 story- 5 bed, 6 bath, 4 car sitting on Premium cul-de-sac lot in Lincoln Way. Walk out fin. LL w/ wet bar, 5th bed/ bath Gourmet Kitchen w/ built in appliance pkg, gas cooktop, SS hood, oversized Island and Pantry! Family room w/ cozy fireplace and main level office/flex room. Primary suite includes walk in shower, soak tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Drop zone w/ bench, plus walk in closet!. Each Guest Bedroom includes private bath and spacious oversized bedrooms! 4 car garage is perfect for the growing family or car collector with plenty of storage! All selection have been finalized and this one is on fast forward for completion summer 2022!