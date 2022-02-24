The Sophia by Bridgewater Homes. This beautiful ranch style home has 5 beds, 3 baths, and a fully finished basement with wet bar. Quality construction 2x6 exterior walls & inviting open floorplan. Interior features include 10 ft. ceilings, wood floors, gas fireplace, upgraded gourmet kitchen, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop with hood, walk-in pantry, large master bedroom with luxury bathroom, barn door & walk-in closet. Garage has been extended 2 ft. on side and has been completely finished. *Photos from a similar Home, consult agent for specific details*
5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $825,000
