5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $854,000

Al Belt Custom Homes best-selling 2-story floor plan in Papillion's popular Lincoln Way! 5 BR/5 BA home with over 4600 fsf! Massive 4-car executive-style garage..1100+ sf! Massive kitchen with oversized island, custom painted cabinets to ceiling, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 4" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring. Cozy hearth room with stone to ceiling fireplace, great room with stone fireplace, office with French doors, 10' ceilings on main level. Beautiful master bath with walk-in shower, stand-alone tub and double sinks. Master features sitting room and large walk-in closet. Finished lower level features huge family room and game room (plenty of space for a pool table!), full wet bar, 3/4 bath, additional bedroom. Pella windows, super insulation package...this home will have all the bells and whistles! Under construction. Interior photos are of similar home.