Stunning New Construction by Timeless Custom Homes. File this one under dream home! Incredible, unique ranch layout, situated on a corner lot w/ end finishes throughout. This home will check all the boxes. Three main floor bedrooms, plus designated office space. Incredible open kitchen w/ spacious center island, walk-in pantry, designated dining space which opens to your great room. Gorgeous master suite w/ his & hers walk-in closets, dream bathroom. Finished lower level features additional living space, wet bar, exercise room, fourth bedroom & full bathroom. Amazing bonus space above the garage w/ full bathroom makes for a perfect guest suite, home office, rec space you name it! Estimated Completion Date: December 2023, still time to pick your finishes to fully customize!
5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $950,000
