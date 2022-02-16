5 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $225,000

Contract Pending CONTRACT PENDING -BACK UP OFFERS ONLY Nice Big Ole 2 Story. 5 Bed 3 Bath 4 Car Garage with under garage storage room. Main level has laundry room. Big country kitchen, pantry, laundry area. Primary bed, double closets. 4 big beds & 1/2 bath upstairs. Finished walk out lower level has family room & Rec room. Previous owner had beauty shop in this area. 2 detached 2-car garages (total 4 cars). Great place for gear head or hobbies. Roof approx. 3 years old. Upper level balcony & covered front porch. Walk to Historic Downtown Plattsmouth & post office. A couple minutes walk to Rhylander Park & walking trails. This is an estate. Sold As Is. Show your serious buyers a lot of Sq. Ft. for the $$$.