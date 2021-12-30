5 Bedroom Home in Tekamah - $199,900

Looking for an Investment Property? A New Up and Coming Business? More specifically a Bed and Breakfast to showcase your hospitality and serve a rural community? Look no further, here is your GEM! Property comes with the materials to finish included in the price, just ask for the complete list! This 1/2-acre corner lot has been beautifully terraced with landscaping boulders, trees, shrubs, flowers, & a drainage system giving, offering great curb appeal & easy maintenance. The house has already been gutted and cleaned out, along with some new insulation, drywall, plumbing and electrical installed as well. Much of the original trim along with original fixtures have been salvaged and restored. Next to Fireman's Park & only a few blocks from Northridge Country Club, and there is so much more! Seller Financing options available, ask for details!