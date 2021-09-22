5 Bedroom Home in Tekamah - $200,000

A Contractor's Dream! Most of the hard work has been done but, the best part is the materials come with this one! Create & customize your dream home or continue the renovation for a Bed & Breakfast business! Drywall is in the process of going up in the kitchen & back entry. Some new electrical equipment has been installed, including (2) New 200 Amp Electrical Panels to really get your home or business buzzing!! This 1/2 acre corner lot has been meticulously mapped out to create separate areas for places to gather & relax under the trees, creating a pleasing backyard oasis! Beautifully terraced with landscaping boulders, trees, shrubs, flowers, & a drainage system giving great curb appeal & easy maintenance. This 2 1/2 story home is completely gutted inside & has 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, a bonus room on main & 2nd floor. Full basement with built-in storage, working kitchen space & laundry area. Right across from Fireman's Park & only a few blocks from Northridge Country Club.