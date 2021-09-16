5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $4,750,000

Perfectly located just at the end of Dodge St., this property is one of a kind! This is a rare opportunity to own 227+/- acres and your own 80-acre lake right in Waterloo! With having the timer/accretion land with access to the Platte River, this property has it all. The land could easily be split up for lake front development or continue to be used as a private retreat. The lake is great for Boating, Skiing, Wakeboarding and Tubing. Amazing Fishing all to yourself. Fish species range from Large Mouth Bass, Crappie, Bluegill, Northern Pike, Tiger Muskie, Catfish and Yellow Perch. Canadian Geese and ducks are very prevalent in this area as well as Turkey and Deer frequent the property. 1-1/2 story 5 Bed 3.5 bath. Home with a partially finished walkout lower level. Property is being sold as-is. There is also a detached 2 1/2 car garage and a 50 x 60 steel frame building. Forest like settings in several areas with a huge backdrop of Trees long and into the accretion land.