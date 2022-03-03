5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $635,000

Contract Pending Perfect mini acreage (3.27 acres) close to Omaha! Home with 3 BR and 2 full BA has been completely updated and an addition added on since 2018! New bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, HVAC, Water Softener, tankless water heater, LP SmartSide siding, 6" gutters, Impact resistant shingles, well pump and plumbing throughout. Enjoy beautiful views from the 2nd story of the "Cool" Barn that has been completely renovated and now has 2 BR, 1 3/4 BA, huge rec-room, dining/sunroom and office on the first level and a deck and huge bonus room on the second floor. Barn also has LP SmartSide siding, 6" gutters, added insulation and a new roof with Impact resistant shingles. This property includes two parcels 1540 River RD DR 2.27 acres) and 1570 River RD DR (1 acre) offers just enough land and the availability to have horses if you want, there is a fenced pasture area with shelter already in place. There is a full basement foundation on the 1570 River Road DR parcel with a new EPDM