5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $800,000

West Shores luxury villa is ideally located across the street from the marina where you have the right to purchase a private dock slip and install a boat lift. Lake living at its finest combining elegance and leisure. This Platinum Builders custom home was completed in 2020 backs to a 100 acre parcel that includes a pond and federally protected wetlands. Inside this home you will find an open and inviting main floor with formal dining, custom built-ins, the primary bedroom as well as a second bedroom. The kitchen includes upgraded appliances and a large walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom offers expansive ceilings and beautiful views of the pond and wetlands. The main living area boasts large picture windows & upgraded lighting features. Venture outside and enjoy the spacious deck and covered patio with beautiful views. The walk out basement includes 3 more bedrooms, a large bar area and large living space. Don't miss the screened in porch! Vacation year round! Dock and lift $25K