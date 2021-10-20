5 tips to help you have a fun, safe Halloween with your dog

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
***
Dog Gone Problems,
We need you to settle an argument for us. We have a new dog and I want to dress her up in a costume for Halloween and take her out with the kids.
My husband says dogs don’t like wearing costumes and we should leave her home when the kiddos do their trick-or-treating. Who’s right?
Sue
***
Hello Sue,
Just like people, dogs are unique. So what may be right for one dog, may not be the case for another. That said, here are some tips to help you have a wonderful (and safe) Halloween.
Costumes
Some (not all) dogs may feel trapped or confined in tight, constricting costumes. Putting them on can be a frustrating or traumatic experience, which may cause the dog to start out on the wrong paw.
If you have a costume that wraps up or around your dog, try putting it on when they are less energetic. Use lots of treats during the process and don’t be concerned if it takes multiple tries to get the whole thing on. Sometimes putting on a small part on at a time, followed by lots of yummy treats can really help.
If your dog gets stiff, doesn’t move or looks miserable when it's on, they may not be feeling your costume. In these cases, look for a costume that is less invasive or don’t dress up the dog if he or she has a strong reaction.
It's totally OK if your dog doesn’t like wearing a costume, so please don’t force it if it doesn’t. Forcing a dog to do something it dislikes, combined with an unusual setting, can be a recipe for a problem or conflict.
Other factors that may cause a dog to not like a costume are dangling parts or sparkling components that cause reflections or make noises. Also be on the lookout for parts that may be tempting to chew on. Remove them or position them where your dog can’t access.
Taking the dog trick or treating
Again this is a dog-by-dog scenario. You should expect people to rush up to you making noises and trying to spook you and your dog while out trick-or-treating. If new people, unknown sounds or moving objects trigger or upset your dog, better to leave the dog at home.
Candy
Candy can be dangerous to dogs. Chocolate is toxic, as is Xylitol, an artificial sweetener added to some candy products. Both of these can be fatal in large enough doses, so make sure candy is stored in a safe location your dog cannot access. If your kids are young, make sure you explain candy is bad for dogs and supervise them when candy is present so they don’t try to share with them.
Trick-or-treaters at the door
Many dogs get excited or aroused when the doorbell rings or there is a knock at the door. Since this is bound to happen many times on Halloween, it's wise to desensitize your dog to those sounds a week or two before Halloween.
Start by knocking lightly on your door. If your dog barks or gets excited, wait for it to calm down and then knock lighter. When you find a knock you can make with no or minimal response, do it again, but give your dog a treat right after if it doesn’t bark. Practice at that level a few times, then knock louder and give the treat. Practice this in short, one-minute practice sessions a few times a day for the week leading up to Halloween — working up to a normal volume knock.
If you have a doorbell, record the sound of the doorbell on your phone, play it and then give a treat the same way described for the knock. Doorbells are harder, so try to practice when your dog is more relaxed, such as after a walk or exercise.
You can also smear peanut butter or freeze yogurt on a lick mat, or get some high-value chew items like bully sticks, tracheas or cow knee caps to keep your dog occupied on Halloween night.
Exercise
Taking your dog out for a long walk or game of fetch before sunset can also set your dog up for success.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.