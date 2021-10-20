5 tips to help you have a fun, safe Halloween with your dog

If your dog gets stiff, doesn’t move or looks miserable when it's on, they may not be feeling your costume. In these cases, look for a costume that is less invasive or don’t dress up the dog if he or she has a strong reaction.

It's totally OK if your dog doesn’t like wearing a costume, so please don’t force it if it doesn’t. Forcing a dog to do something it dislikes, combined with an unusual setting, can be a recipe for a problem or conflict.

Other factors that may cause a dog to not like a costume are dangling parts or sparkling components that cause reflections or make noises. Also be on the lookout for parts that may be tempting to chew on. Remove them or position them where your dog can’t access.

Taking the dog trick or treating

Again this is a dog-by-dog scenario. You should expect people to rush up to you making noises and trying to spook you and your dog while out trick-or-treating. If new people, unknown sounds or moving objects trigger or upset your dog, better to leave the dog at home.

Candy