Rare opportunity to a party of the Sandy Pointe Lake community. This house has all the bells and whistles. Located perfectly in a nice calm wake-free cove that is just seconds from the boating action. This 1.5 story has 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a separate entertainment room, and heated floors A large oversized 4 car garage that can store all of your toys and boat. There are also two bedrooms above the garage which is perfect for guests or friends. This separate area also has its own kitchen. The main floor also has a spacious office hidden behind a bookshelf door. HOA covers water, sewer, snow service on main roads, trash, and Lake Maintenance. Oh the tax levy is remarkably low at just under 1.4
6 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $2,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Owner Scott Sheehan said he will refund all unused portions of restaurant gift cards after the restaurant ends its nearly four-month run and his food truck closes.
Benjamin-Alvarado, 64, will be Texas Christian University’s chief inclusion officer and senior advisor to the chancellor.
What’s next for Nebraska men's basketball? The World Herald analyzed each of NU’s headline-making moves and provided insight on what each could mean for the future.
The new reality has required some adjustment from all parties as NU pushes a third of the way into its season. Coach Will Bolt, for example, can’t recall ever working with a married player.
Lauren Stivrins’ decision to join Athletes Unlimited made sense, given her timeline and professional goals. And after a standout first week, she served as one of the league's four captains.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection.
Barbecue restaurant owner says supply chain issues, loss of lease among factors in closing, plus two new Noli's Pizzeria locations, perks at Hardy Coffee Co. and two new restaurant openings.
One day after Nebraska parted ways with one assistant, Doc Sadler, special assistant to Fred Hoiberg, left NU after a program restructuring eliminated his position.
The Omaha man who fell over a railing in the Capitol District has died. Walter Bowens, 22, died Thursday after suffering a brain injury on March 13.
This NCAA tournament game wasn’t about offense. It was about defense and nerves and guts. Creighton showed it has plenty, writes Tom Shatel.