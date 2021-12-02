6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,750,000

Why build when you can move right into this beautifully appointed, quality constructed, custom beauty located on a terrific 1+acre lot overlooking a serene lake setting in Newport Landing? This architecturally designed 1.5 story home boast special features throughout including a luxury main level bedroom w/ a spa like bath, expansive great room w/ soaring ceilings and sweeping views of lake, impressive entry opens to adjacent main floor study and formal dining room, wonderful gourmet kitchen/hearthroom w/ octagonal breakfast room that includes marble countertops plus top of the line appliances, 4 fireplace locations, additional 3 bedrooms each w/ full baths on 2nd level, finished walkout lower level w/ custom built bar and family room, theater room, sunroom, additional bedroom areas, wine cellar room, expansive deck areas and screened patio to enjoy your prime lake view, incredible landscaping w/ attention to detail at main entrance makes this home a show stopper. The list goes on! AMA