6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,799,000

Wake up in this stunning château plucked from the French Riviera, look out on the water & pinch yourself—you’re not dreaming. A masterpiece of craftsmanship, this architecturally-designed 1.5 story home w/ walkout basement built w/ handmade oversized brick exudes old world Mediterranean charm. Breathtaking foyer with a custom spiral staircase floats all 3 levels. Soaring ceilings, inviting study, formal dining room, chef’s kitchen w/professional appliances, custom cabinets & marble countertops, octagonal breakfast room, spacious living room &wet bar. Grand 2-story great room & master suite open onto a deck with sweeping lake views. 2 staircases lead to 3 oversized bedrooms w/full in-suite baths & walk-in closets. 3 wood burning/gas fireplaces on the main level & a gas-only fireplace on thelower level, wine cellar, billiards room w/bar, theater, exercise room (or 6th legal bedroom), guest suite w/full bath, 3/4 bath w/steam shower. No need to jet to the Côte d’ Azur, you have arrived.